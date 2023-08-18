Countdown to Kickoff: Columbia Tigers

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - As a member of Columbia football, you are in a fraternity. Your membership card is the tiger on your helmet. When Tiger alum Demetric Jackson left for Fort White, the Tigers brought back a familiar face with fellow Tiger alum Brian Allen.

Allen said, “Just initially excited to be back after being two years away and super excited to be with the guys, with my coaches. Just again to have the opportunity to be under the lights on Friday nights and trying to win ball games.”

“It’s great having him back, he brought back our old culture from ninth grade I was a young bull. It’s just a different mindset with him,” said senior cornerback Jerome Carter III.

For 10 seasons, the Florida State alum led the Tigers to the postseason, earning district titles, and competed for a state title, but what comes with Allen is the culture where seniors handled the young players.

Allen said, “They have to be the ones to carry the culture for the underclassmen, your juniors, your sophomores then it becomes a culture. They buy into what is there so that is the biggest thing to getting back.”

Carter said, “A lot of them are going to be good, we got a couple of wide receivers, some DBs over there that are looking up to the seniors right now and they are doing good things.”

Another position to keep an eye on is at quarterback, as a junior starts behind center.

“The younger guys we have coming up, you know Zach his first year as a varsity starting quarterback, he’s going do his thing, he’s got a pretty ball. And I’m the only senior receiver, that doesn’t both us, it doesn’t bother Coach Allen, he’s got faith in us,” said senior wideout Camdon Frier.

“For me, it’s really going to be trying to see what I can do to prove myself and take the team to the next level as you know we fell short of a state championship and try and take the team there,” said junior quarterback Zach Paulk.

And as they pursue another run at a championship, Tiger pride remains within.

Frier said, “My definition of Tiger pride is having pride from where you are from and being part of this team, so I guess my Tiger pride is being prideful of this brotherhood.”

Paulk said, “Willing to put yourself on the line and know what to do, know what it takes, care about your teammates and your leader.”

Allen said, “Their joining it now and putting their stamp on it in 2023.”

Carter said, “The pride, man it has been here a long time, it’s just the culture.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.