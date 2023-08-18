Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - A number of former employees of a Dollar General in Ocklawaha claim they were forced to sell food that was at unsafe temperatures.

Former assistant manager, Amy Kramer, says food sometimes arrived from Dollar General’s Fresh Market that was not properly transported. And after several past refusals of the deliveries, district managers told her if she didn’t put the food on the shelves she would be fired.

Several employees were present when that call from corporate came in and were shocked; causing 3 other employees quit as a result.

Kandi Williams a Former DG Lead Sale Associate tells us, “We didn’t want to put that food on our shelves, you see what I’m saying, because I know I buy it, they buy it and we didn’t want to make anybody sick; it would have made people sick.”

They say ice cream was completely melted, milk was well above a safe temperature along with some produce. This is a standard that Lindsey Mason, a former DG Lead Cashier who quit, says is not what she signed up for;

“When they’re training you, they tell you over and over again how family oriented that the store is. And when we try to treat our customers like family they turned around and fired us and I couldn’t do that. When they fired one of the family I couldn’t.”, Mason.

Phyllis Saville, the former Store Manager of the Dollar General where the incidents occurred tells TV20, “All the people out here, they need this store and we’re not going to sell them bad product. And when they insisted, even to the point of terminating my assistant manager I’m not working for a company like that.”

Amy Kraemer, who was fired, says it was, morally, the right thing to do. “Well I hope that they will do what’s right, I know it’s scary to have to get another job but you can’t just sell bad product to the public.”, Kraemer.

We reached out to Dollar General for comment and they said:

“At Dollar General, we are committed to providing safe, affordable and quality products to customers. We have food and product safety policies in place, and our employees are expected to follow those policies. While we disagree with these certain claims of our former employees, we typically do not comment on personnel matters.”

