Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into motorcycle

Timothy Muscarella, 54, charged with DUI(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested in Gainesville on a driving under the influence charge after crashing into a motorcycle rider.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Timothy Muscarella, 54, was driving near Southeast Hawthorne Road and 45th Terrace when he crashed into the motorcycle. The rider was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Muscarella admitted to troopers that he was drinking earlier in the day. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on the charge of DUI causing serious injuries.

