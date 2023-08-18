Dunnellon Youth Athletics helps financially-struggling families with sports costs

By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A youth athletic program is struggling with rising costs while trying to help parents who are, too.

Ramon Tappan, president of Dunnellon Youth Athletics, said his organization is made up entirely by volunteer coaches. Kids have joined the program’s football and cheer teams for more than ten years.

“The costs have gone up on jerseys, on uniforms, and everything associated, insurance that we have to carry, everything has become more and more expensive,” said Tappan. “We’ve had to go up on our registration costs to cover it.”

Like many youth sports organizations, he held fundraisers and asked for sponsors to donate money to the group.

“We try not to turn away any child that wants to play for financial reasons, so we’ve always struggled to do that and this year became real difficult,” said Tappan.

Tappan said through sponsorships, he can cut the costs for struggling parents. He also shares financial assistance applications online through the organization’s Facebook page.

“Our younger children, our families they’re the future of our town, so as a smaller town we want to invest in them,” said Aaron Kramer, head coach for the 6U team.

Kramer’s son Memphis has been playing football for six years and looks forward to the days he gets back out on the field.

“Football has been a fun sport throughout my life,” said Memphis Kramer. “I’ve been on a losing team and I’ve been on some winning teams, but football is one of my favorite sports.”

Tappan said the program has raised some prices to mitigate costs in order to help families.

