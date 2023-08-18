First steps toward formalizing Regional Utility Group have been taken by commissioners

The Columbia County Commission approved a resolution, to participate in a working group with the goal of establishing an organization.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Commission took the first step toward formalizing a Regional Utility Group on August 17th.

Commissioners approved a resolution, to participate in a working group with the goal of establishing an organization, that would also represent Baker, Hamilton, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

The group has met unofficially three times but now they plan to formalize the body to collaborate on funding, construction, operations and maintenance, and permitting issues.

