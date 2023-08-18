First steps toward formalizing Regional Utility Group have been taken by commissioners

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Commission took the first step toward formalizing a Regional Utility Group on August 17th.

Commissioners approved a resolution, to participate in a working group with the goal of establishing an organization, that would also represent Baker, Hamilton, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

The group has met unofficially three times but now they plan to formalize the body to collaborate on funding, construction, operations and maintenance, and permitting issues.

TRENDING: Gainesville garbage collection company worker dies on the job

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.