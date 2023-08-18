Gator soccer team wins season opener vs East Carolina, 2-0

In the 49th minute, Madeline Pirrello scored the first goal of the season
Gators 2 East Carolina 0
Gators 2 East Carolina 0(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanks to some second-half heroics, the Gator soccer team shut out East Carolina, 2-0. It is the first win for the Gators (1-0) since September 1st, 2022.

Florida kept the Pirates at bay throughout the first half as the match was scoreless at halftime. In the 49th minute, Lauren McCloskey fired the ball towards the net and Madeline Pirrello knocked it in for the first goal of the season.

Pirrello said about the goal, “I saw Lauren (McCloskey) dribbling down that sideline and 10 times out of 10 Lauren’s gonna get the ball in the box. So I just ran towards the ball and tried to put it in just like coaches teach us.”

Florida added one score more off a penalty kick by Oakley Rasmussen. It was her first goal as a Florida Gator.

“We’re really pleased. To be realistic, we had 18 new players and we had 16 days to train. For them to be able to come and put up the product together tonight was really a testament to their hard work on and off the field. We spent a lot of time in film and these ladies have been pros for these last two and a half weeks,” said head coach Samantha Bohon

Before Thursday’s win, the Gators had lost 11 of 12 games.

Florida hosts Maryland on Sunday night at 6 pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Bradford defeats Chiefland 28-6 in weather shortened preseason opener
Bradford knocked off Chiefland, 28-6 in the preempted preseason opener
Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. moved to FSU to be closer to his ailing mother breaking...
Florida Congressional delegation calls on NCAA to reverse decision on FSU player
Miami defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) sacks Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson (14)...
Florida Congressional delegation calls on NCAA to reverse decision on FSU player
The Hawthorne girls' basketball team celebrates a teammate signing and the state championship...
Hawthorne’s Jaz’lyn Jackson signed her NLI to play girls basketball at Hill College