Gator soccer team wins season opener vs East Carolina, 2-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thanks to some second-half heroics, the Gator soccer team shut out East Carolina, 2-0. It is the first win for the Gators (1-0) since September 1st, 2022.

Florida kept the Pirates at bay throughout the first half as the match was scoreless at halftime. In the 49th minute, Lauren McCloskey fired the ball towards the net and Madeline Pirrello knocked it in for the first goal of the season.

Pirrello said about the goal, “I saw Lauren (McCloskey) dribbling down that sideline and 10 times out of 10 Lauren’s gonna get the ball in the box. So I just ran towards the ball and tried to put it in just like coaches teach us.”

Florida added one score more off a penalty kick by Oakley Rasmussen. It was her first goal as a Florida Gator.

“We’re really pleased. To be realistic, we had 18 new players and we had 16 days to train. For them to be able to come and put up the product together tonight was really a testament to their hard work on and off the field. We spent a lot of time in film and these ladies have been pros for these last two and a half weeks,” said head coach Samantha Bohon

Before Thursday’s win, the Gators had lost 11 of 12 games.

Florida hosts Maryland on Sunday night at 6 pm.

