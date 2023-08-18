Georgia pair arrested in Columbia County on aggravated identity theft charges

Deputies found counterfeit social security cards, driver's licenses and credit cards belonging to several victims.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair from Georgia will be spending time in federal prison after being found guilty of aggravated identity theft charges in Columbia County.

Anthony Robinson, 31, and Kiana Alphonse, 29, were sentenced to 42 months and 36 months respectively.

In 2019, Columbia County deputies pulled over the couple for a cracked windshield.

Deputies found counterfeit social security cards, driver’s licenses and credit cards belonging to several victims.

The court also ordered the pair to pay almost $10,000 in restitution towards the victims.

