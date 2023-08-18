GPD arrests man accused of shooting 16-year-old in Woodland Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers arrested the man accused of killing a 16-year-old in the Woodland Park neighborhood in Gainesville on the first day of school.

On Friday, officers announced the arrest of D’Angelo Deed, 20, on the charge of premeditated murder and armed robbery. He is accused of shooting and killing Rodrick Watson Jr., 16, on Aug. 10.

The victim was identified as the nephew of Chanae Jackson, a local activist. Following the shooting, she said she is “frustrated about the gun violence in the community.”

