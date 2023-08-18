GPD report reveals troubling rise in crime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners also got troubling news about crime in Gainesville.

The GPD report for the quarter ending June 30th shows crime rose 20% over the year before.

The number of violent crimes rose 2% and property crimes jumped nearly 25%, led by rises in larceny and burglary.

In the first six months of the year, 24 people were hurt by gunfire, twice as much as the year before.

TRENDING: Gainesville commissioners vote to ban open containers in split decision

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.