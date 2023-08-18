Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
By WCJB Staff and Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEIRSDALE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County detectives believe remains found on the side of a road are a woman reported missing from Summerfield.

People changing tires on the side of East Highway 42 near Southeast 122nd Terrace in Weirsdale found the remains in a ditch Thursday.

Based on where the remains were found and the items found at the scene, detectives believe the remains are those of Crystalyn Mobley, who went missing in October of 2022.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the University of Florida C. A. Pound Human Identification Lab to conclusively identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield. Deputies were concerned for her safety due to statements she made.

RELATED: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman

MCSO officials said a cause of death hasn’t been determined, but they have notified her family members of their discovery. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the body is hers just yet.

One woman told TV20 she hopes this gave Mobley’s family closure.

“I just hope they get to the bottom of it because that’s somebody’s family member and I’m very remorseful when it comes to that,” said Chesterann Williams.

Another person said he was not shocked to hear a body was found in Weirsdale.

“I can see that happening in those areas because they’re more off beat than the main roads so I can possibly see that,” said Sean O’Brien.

Major Crimes detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP.

