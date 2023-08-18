Hundreds expected to swim among sharks at 2nd annual Cedar Key Shark Swim fundraiser this weekend

Bobbitt said last year, more than $5,000 for the school’s playground project. This year, the money will go to the school’s aquaculture program.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -Swimmers are going to be in the presence of sharks to help raise money for a school in Cedar Key for the 2nd annual Cedar Key Shark Swim.

Participants will swim a half-mile from Atsena Otie Key to the main town of Cedar Key. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard will be there to supply additional safety resources.

All proceeds raised will benefit Cedar Key School, which is the smallest public school in Florida school. The fundraiser is also an opportunity to inform people about shark conservation and the entire ecosystem of the Gulf of Mexico.

“Anywhere in the world where saltwater and freshwater and land meet, those are some of the most vital, life-giving areas of any ecosystem,” said Michael Bobbitt, Cedar Key’s ‘Clambassador’. “Truly, all of life sprang from estuaries and in Cedar Key, we live and make our living right there in the estuary. So, we want to bring awareness to how delicate these ecosystems are and how tenacious we have to be to defend them.”

Participants will swim or cruise using non-powered water accessories like floaties, rafts, and whacky inflatables but, the best part is it’s all in the presence of sharks.

“The area where we swim, we’ll be swimming across the main shipping channel where the shark fishing club routinely catches gigantic sharks all the time, said Bobbitt. “It’s just that you’re much more likely to get struck by lightning while winning the Powerball on February 29th than being bitten by a shark. But you will be guaranteed to be swimming amongst the sharks.”

Bobbitt said last year more than 100 people participated helping them raise more than $5,000 for the school’s playground project. This year, the money will go to the school’s aquaculture program.

All ages of swimmers are welcome. People who haven’t RSVP’d, can still come out and participate. At the end of the swim, everyone can gather for the all-day block party featuring live music and food. For more information, visit their website.

