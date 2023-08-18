MCSO identifies human remains as those of a missing Summerfield woman

The Marion County Sherrif’s Office is investigating a death after human remains were found on the side of the road in Weirsdale
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County detectives believe remains found on the side of a road on Thursday are a woman reported missing from Summerfield.

People changing tires on the side of East Highway 42 near Southeast 122nd Terrace in Weirsdale found the remains in a ditch.

Based on where the remains were found and the items found at the scene, detectives believe the remains are those of Crystalyn Mobley, who went missing in October of 2022.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the University of Florida C. A. Pound Human Identification Lab to conclusively identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield. Deputies were concerned for her safety due to statements she made.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a Summerfield woman

Major Crimes detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP.

