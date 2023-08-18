MCSO investigates human remains found in a ditch

Marion County crime (gfx)(MGN, MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sherrif’s Office is investigating a death after human remains were found on the side of the road in Weirsdale.

A few citizens were changing a tire on the side of East Highway 42 near Southeast 122nd Terrace when they found human remains. MCSO is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and UF’s C. A. Pound Human Identification Lab to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

Detectives say that due to the state of the remains the death was not recent and they cannot yet determine if there was any foul play.

Major Crimes detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Marion County at 353-368-STOP.

