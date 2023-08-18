Melrose man arrested for sexual battering a child
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County resident has been convicted of sexual battery charges against a child.
Adam Crenshaw, 40, of Melrose was found guilty of two counts of capital sexual assault on a victim younger than 12.
In 2021, the victim accused him of committing sexual assault over several years.
Crenshaw will be sentenced on September 21st.
The judge will then pronounce a mandatory life sentence.
