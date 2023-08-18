Melrose man arrested for sexual battering a child

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County resident has been convicted of sexual battery charges against a child.

Adam Crenshaw, 40, of Melrose was found guilty of two counts of capital sexual assault on a victim younger than 12.

In 2021, the victim accused him of committing sexual assault over several years.

Crenshaw will be sentenced on September 21st.

The judge will then pronounce a mandatory life sentence.

