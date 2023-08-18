Ocala city leaders and Green for Life hold a waste amnesty day next month

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala city leaders are partnering with officials with Green for Life in holding a waste amnesty day.

Residents who have hazardous waste or electronics can get rid of items that can’t be picked up with regular trash.

They can take the items to Northeast 14th Street and Northeast 8th Avenue on Saturday, September 9th.

It’ll run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Previous collection days have seen 30,000 pounds of materials staying out of landfills and city water systems.

