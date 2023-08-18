Santa Fe College officials host 2023 Fall Convocation for upcoming school year

President Broadie announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the new architectural institute on...
President Broadie announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the new architectural institute on September 11th.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe college officials are kicking off the start of the academic school year. Faculty, staff, and students gathered in the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall for the annual Fall Convocation.

There they learned about changes and projects coming this upcoming school year. College President Paul Broadie spoke about the transformative impact of education, and artificial intelligence with a focus on the importance of supporting the college community. As well as introducing a new center coming to campus.

TRENDING: GPD arrests man accused of shooting 16-year-old in Woodland Park

“One of the things we did get was funding for an automotive technology training center, said Jay Anderson, president’s assistant. “It’s a great opportunity to highlight the projects we’ve been doing other the past year. The progress we’ve made with the focus on artificial intelligence and new programs we intend to add to the college.”

President Broadie announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the new architectural institute on September 11th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Marion County crime (gfx)
MCSO investigates human remains found in a ditch
Emergency crews respond to semi-truck wreck on US 301
Semi-truck crash blocks U.S. Highway 301, crews clean fuel spill
Booking photo for D'Angelo Deed, 20, accused of murder
GPD arrests man accused of shooting 16-year-old in Woodland Park
WCJB TV20 FORECAST