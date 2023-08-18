Santa Fe College officials host 2023 Fall Convocation for upcoming school year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe college officials are kicking off the start of the academic school year. Faculty, staff, and students gathered in the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall for the annual Fall Convocation.

There they learned about changes and projects coming this upcoming school year. College President Paul Broadie spoke about the transformative impact of education, and artificial intelligence with a focus on the importance of supporting the college community. As well as introducing a new center coming to campus.

“One of the things we did get was funding for an automotive technology training center, said Jay Anderson, president’s assistant. “It’s a great opportunity to highlight the projects we’ve been doing other the past year. The progress we’ve made with the focus on artificial intelligence and new programs we intend to add to the college.”

President Broadie announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the new architectural institute on September 11th.

