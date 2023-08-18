School bus crash early Friday morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some students were late to school Friday morning after a school bus was involved in a crash in Jonesville.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say an ACPS school bus and a car were involved in a crash on West Newberry Road and Northwest 145th Terrace at 9 a.m. None of the nine students on the bus suffered any injuries, and the driver of the car only suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say that the car crossed the median before the crash, however, they are unsure which vehicle hit the other.

TRENDING: Semi-truck crash blocks U.S. Highway 301, crews clean fuel spill

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.