School bus crash early Friday morning

The car and school bus involved in the accident on Newberry road Friday morning.
The car and school bus involved in the accident on Newberry road Friday morning.(Amber Bouton)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some students were late to school Friday morning after a school bus was involved in a crash in Jonesville.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say an ACPS school bus and a car were involved in a crash on West Newberry Road and Northwest 145th Terrace at 9 a.m. None of the nine students on the bus suffered any injuries, and the driver of the car only suffered minor injuries.

Troopers say that the car crossed the median before the crash, however, they are unsure which vehicle hit the other.

