Semi-truck crash blocks U.S. Highway 301, crews clean fuel spill
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck crash blocked a major roadway in Alachua County on Friday morning as crews work to clear the scene.
Alachua County Fire Rescue officials confirm a semi-truck and an SUV wrecked on U.S. Highway 301 just north of the Alachua County / Marion County line around 9:50 a.m.
One person was flown to the hospital for treatment of their injuries sustained in the crash.
Crews closed the roadway to clear the scene. HazMat crews were called to clean a fuel spill.
