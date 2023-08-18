Semi-truck crash blocks U.S. Highway 301, crews clean fuel spill

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck crash blocked a major roadway in Alachua County on Friday morning as crews work to clear the scene.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials confirm a semi-truck and an SUV wrecked on U.S. Highway 301 just north of the Alachua County / Marion County line around 9:50 a.m.

One person was flown to the hospital for treatment of their injuries sustained in the crash.

GPD arrests man accused of shooting 16-year-old in Woodland Park

Crews closed the roadway to clear the scene. HazMat crews were called to clean a fuel spill.

