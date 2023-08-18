Suspect in Maryland woman’s homicide linked to Los Angeles attack, sheriff’s office says

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators in Maryland released video of a suspect in the homicide of Rachel Morin.

The body of the 37-year-old mother of five was found earlier this month at a popular Harford County, Maryland, hiking trail.

Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect has not been positively identified, but Maryland authorities said he can be seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles.

According to investigators, DNA matched evidence tied to a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles in March.

Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in Los Angeles. (WJZ)

Officials are hoping someone will recognize the man and help solve the crime.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has dark hair with a muscular build.

Investigators believe he acted alone.

Rachel Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Rachel Morin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.(Harford County Sheriff's Office)

Police have not said whether Morin was targeted or if the crime was random.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring havoc to parts of the West Coast this weekend.
Hurricane Hilary intensifying in Pacific Ocean
Maryland authorities said the suspect is seen in video that was provided to them from police in...
Rachel Morin investigation: DNA match found
They can take the items to Northeast 14th Street and Northeast 8th Avenue on Saturday,...
Ocala city leaders and Green for Life hold a waste amnesty day next month
Deputies found counterfeit social security cards, driver’s licenses and credit cards belonging...
Georgia pair arrested in Columbia County on aggravated identity theft charges