SUV and semi truck crash head-on, closing stretch of U.S. Highway 301

A semi-truck crash blocked a major roadway in Alachua County on Friday morning as crews work to clear the scene
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that overturned a semi, blocking lanes of a major highway.

Troopers responded, along with local law enforcement and fire rescue, to a crash involving a white SUV and a semi truck around 9:50 a.m. Friday in Hawthorne near the Alachua / Marion County line.

The SUV was heading north on US Highway 301 and hit a southbound semi truck head-on sending the truck onto it’s side.

A stretch of 301 south of Southeast 201st Terrace was closed for hours.

Hazmat units were needed to clean up fuel that was spilled from the truck.

“The two vehicles met head-on. The driver of the passenger-SUV sustained some pretty serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital for medical attention.”

Christopher Powers, Florida Highway Patrol

The driver of the truck was uninjured and all lanes have since been reopened.

TRENDING: GPD arrests man accused of shooting 16-year-old in Woodland Park

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

A semi-truck crash blocked a major roadway in Alachua County on Friday morning as crews work to...
SUV and semi truck crash head-on, closing stretch of U.S. Highway 301
Booking photo for D'Angelo Deed, 20, accused of murder
GPD arrests man involved in shooting that killed a 16-year-old in Woodland Park
This year, the money will go to the school’s aquaculture program.
Hundreds expected to swim among sharks at 2nd annual Cedar Key Shark Swim fundraiser this weekend
Some students were late to school Friday morning after a school bus was involved in a crash in...
School bus crash early Friday morning
Timothy Muscarella, 54, charged with DUI
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into motorcycle