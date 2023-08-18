SUV and semi truck crash head-on, closing stretch of U.S. Highway 301

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that overturned a semi, blocking lanes of a major highway.

Troopers responded, along with local law enforcement and fire rescue, to a crash involving a white SUV and a semi truck around 9:50 a.m. Friday in Hawthorne near the Alachua / Marion County line.

The SUV was heading north on US Highway 301 and hit a southbound semi truck head-on sending the truck onto it’s side.

A stretch of 301 south of Southeast 201st Terrace was closed for hours.

Hazmat units were needed to clean up fuel that was spilled from the truck.

“The two vehicles met head-on. The driver of the passenger-SUV sustained some pretty serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital for medical attention.”

The driver of the truck was uninjured and all lanes have since been reopened.

