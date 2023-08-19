The 2nd annual Cedar Key Shark Swim was held fundraise for a local public school.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key residents splashed into the water for fun and fundraising at the annual shark swim.

Participants swam about a half mile and when they arrived at their end destination, people were tailgating to celebrate their completion.

This was the second year for the shark swim event and other than the music, food, educational booths and vendors, the event organizer shared that there was a deeper purpose.

“We have the smallest public school here in Florida on the island, and the community likes to get together to augment the funding and the personnel required so that we can make sure our students have the best level of education possible,” said Michael Presley Bobbitt,” so this was just a thing i thought of to raise money.”

Locals shared they were happy they didn’t miss the event this year.

“I was kind of sad because i thought we were going to be gone,” said resident Lisa Harmon, “but now that we’re here we’re going to be able to watch it and everything.”

Competitors and supporters came from all across the country to swim and support these sharks during their swim.

“Someone came as far as Washington state,” said Michael Presley Bobbitt, “so it’s become a big event and we think it’s going to become a real cultural touchstone for the area.”

There were people of many different ages at this event including a little boy named Kellan Johnson who was the youngest to complete the course.

Two people from the University of Florida attended the shark swim and tied for the victory.

Within the past year, they doubled with the amount of people swimming during the fundraiser and the coordinator hopes to continue growing by inviting all of the major swim teams in the state to compete.

