All proceeds from “Tech Battle of the Bands,” go to Grace Marketplace

A live music event from the "Tech Battle of the Bands," will donate all proceeds to Grace Marketplace.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents who visited North Main Street on August 18th were presented with live music from the Tech Battle of the Bands.

The event is held each year by Start GNV to help out Grace Marketplace.

All of the proceeds go towards the non-profit homeless center.

The event started at seven and runs until midnight at ‘The Wooly.’

Several musical acts are performed, along with a silent auction and guest speakers.

