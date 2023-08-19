ASO: Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 42-year-old man from Gainesville was arrested Friday morning for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill following a road incident.

Alan Boyce, 42, was driving a vehicle Friday morning when he got into a road rage incident with the victim, sheriffs say.

Boyce became angry when the victim was blocking the road at the entrance to his apartment for a couple of minutes.

When the victim drove away, Boyce followed him until the victim arrived at his house.

According to officers, the victim and Boyce broke into a verbal argument, where Boyce retrieved a large knife from his car and began moving toward the victim, shouting that he was going to kill him.

The victim went behind one of the cars that were parked in front of his house and picked up a small toy scooter to try and block any blows from the knife.

A witness tried to de-escalate the situation by yelling at Boyce to stop. The witness and Boyce exchanged words before Boyce left the scene.

Officers say the victim left to pick up his wife and stopped by Boyce’s house to take pictures of his vehicle and tag number on his way home.

Upon arrest and after being read his Miranda right, Boyce confessed to having a knife and also stated that the victim came out of his car with a knife first, which was why he retrieved his. Boyce also stated that the victim appeared at his house later that day with more people in his car and threatened to hurt him.

