Church holds an annual Fight Against Gun Violence event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A church is bringing the community together against gun violence after another gun death in Gainesville.

Dayspring Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Fight Against Gun Violence event on August 19th.

GPD, ASO, and the Alachua County Chapter of the NAACP had booths set up to provide resources and educate the community.

Attendees were treated to a free fish fry, along with music from a live band and words from the church’s senior pastor.

The event wrapped up at 3 p.m.

