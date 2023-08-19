Citra man dies after crashing vehicle into tree

It is unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.
It is unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 23-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Marion County Friday evening.

According to FHP officials, the man was traveling northbound in his pickup truck on County Road 318, near NE 199th Street Road around 5:40 p.m.

The vehicle drove off the roadway and traveled on the west shoulder before colliding with a traffic sign.

Officials say the vehicle lost control and went back across the roadway onto the east shoulder, colliding with a utility pole.

TRENDING: Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into motorcycle

The vehicle continued northbound onto County Road 318 and returned to the west shoulder again before colliding with a tree.

It is unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

The new drinks will be available at their Gainesville and Jacksonville locations.
Local coffee company Ellianos partners with football players to announce new flavors
Local coffee company Ellianos partners with football players to announce new flavors
The training will help develop operation skills for inmates who are nearing their re-entry into...
New Heavy Equipment Operations vocational program announced for Lowell Correction Institution
The training will help develop operation skills for inmates who are nearing their re-entry into...
New Heavy Equipment Operations vocational program announced for Lowell Correction Institution