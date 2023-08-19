Citra man dies after crashing vehicle into tree

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 23-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Marion County Friday evening.

According to FHP officials, the man was traveling northbound in his pickup truck on County Road 318, near NE 199th Street Road around 5:40 p.m.

The vehicle drove off the roadway and traveled on the west shoulder before colliding with a traffic sign.

Officials say the vehicle lost control and went back across the roadway onto the east shoulder, colliding with a utility pole.

TRENDING: Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into motorcycle

The vehicle continued northbound onto County Road 318 and returned to the west shoulder again before colliding with a tree.

It is unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt, FHP said.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.