Countdown to Kickoff: Belleview Rattlers

BELLEVIEW Fla. (WCJB) - It has not been an easy journey for the Belleview football program. The Rattlers had a different head coach for the past four seasons. However, the new year has one thing the others didn’t, hope.

“I’ve been here since my freshman year, we have a new head coach all for years so it’s been pretty rough staying consistent, but we’re always hungry so we try to not let it get to us,” said senior quarterback Chris Johnson.

“I don’t think the culture was good, but they responded in such a way that I think it’s fun to coach them now,” said head coach Tom Elliott.

Head coach Tom Elliott takes over a program that has lacked consistency. He is determined to bring a positive attitude through a different style of coaching.

“There’s not a practice you are allowed to miss there is always you cannot miss a day or you will not play,” said senior fullback Jojo Diaz.

“He’s been a good coach he’s been putting us to work as we work hard he’s just been getting us a lot of training,” said senior wideout Henry Clayton.

Elliott has more than 35 years of football experience and believes that culture change starts with character.

Diaz said, “Coach Elliot he’s like the best coach I’ve probably ever had he actually shows he knows what he is doing teaches us what the plays are you know where everyone is supposed to be you know treating us like young like young men.”

Johnson said, “He loves making us better men like football is obviously something serious, but at the end of the day, it’s all about making someone a better person.”

Elliott wants the players to not only be role models but also be mentally strong.

Johnson said, “We just have to stay strong in our minds to accomplish everything in life”

Elliott said, “We are learning how to overcome the fact that ‘yeah it’s burning hot, yeah it’s really not easy,’ it’s not that you can’t do it, it’s that you’re telling yourself you can’t do it.”

The program is already seeing changes during the summer workouts.

Diaz said, “Everybody’s in the weight room, never missing a weight room session.”

Elliott said, “I don’t really care if you’re a four-year starter or if you’re new to the team we have a standard. We had 100 percent participation all summer long.”

If the Rattlers remain stronger and physically, and mentally they may be able to slither their way to a triumphant season.

