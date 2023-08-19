I-75 South ramp to Newberry Road closed due to roadwork

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Drivers on I-75 on the night of August 18th will have to take a detour if they’re exiting at Newberry Road.

FDOT officials are closing the I-75 South ramp to Newberry Road till the night of August 19th from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

They say they are working on installing a high-friction pavement surface to improve the roadway conditions.

Drivers will be detoured to SW Archer Road East.

TRENDING: Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.