Local coffee company Ellianos partners with football players to announce new flavors

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Local coffee company Ellianos teams up with Florida football players to share its new lineup of flavors.

Ellianos partnered with brothers Trevor and Travis Etienne to share its new flavors.

Trevor, a running back for the Gators, shows off the new Gator Edge drink which combines mango and coconut flavors.

Travis, a Jacksonville Jaguars running back, reveals the Jag Edge, a combination of blue caracao and kiwi.

TRENDING: All proceeds from “Tech Battle of the Bands,” go to Grace Marketplace

The new drinks will be available at their Gainesville and Jacksonville locations.

