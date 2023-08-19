Local coffee company Ellianos partners with football players to announce new flavors

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Local coffee company Ellianos teams up with Florida football players to share its new lineup of flavors.

Ellianos partnered with brothers Trevor and Travis Etienne to share its new flavors.

Trevor, a running back for the Gators, shows off the new Gator Edge drink which combines mango and coconut flavors.

Travis, a Jacksonville Jaguars running back, reveals the Jag Edge, a combination of blue caracao and kiwi.

TRENDING: All proceeds from “Tech Battle of the Bands,” go to Grace Marketplace

The new drinks will be available at their Gainesville and Jacksonville locations.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.