Miami Central beats Vanguard in preseason opener

Rockets with a narrow win over the Knights
By Taylor Burr
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Vanguard Football team hosted Miami Central for an exhibition game Friday night. The Rockets are ranked 5th in the nation.

In the first quarter, Miami Central quarterback JC Evans hands the ball off to sophomore running back Jayden Ford, who scores by the length of a fingernail. Rockets up early 7-0.

Staying in the first, Vanguard quarterback Frederick Gaskins, gets down the field, he throws a screen pass to Dallen Ponder, who immediately gets tackled. Knights unable to put points on the board.

In the second quarter, Vanguard’s defense remains tough. The Knights build a wall and Rockets running back Kaj Baker has nowhere to go.

A minute left in the first half, Knights are down 7-0, Rockets have the ball. Evans finds wide receiver Khaleal Sterling who fumbles. Vanguard gets the ball back.

Gaskins makes a huge run to the 8-yard line that sets up a Gaskin to Ponder touchdown. Vanguard misses the extra point. Miami Central up 7-6.

In the second half, the Rockets manage to get 2 field goals to increase their score by 6 points.

Miami Central beats Vanguard 13-6.

