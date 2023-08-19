New Heavy Equipment Operations vocational program announced for Lowell Correction Institution

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Heavy Equipment Operations program for inmates was announced Wednesday at Lowell Correctional Institution.

Officials with the Florida Department of Corrections and Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence awarded CAT simulators to the Lowell Correction Institution, adding to the list of vocational programs available for incarcerated women.

The training will help develop operation skills for inmates who are nearing their re-entry into the workforce.

The program will also offer comprehensive training in first aid, CPR, flagging, and wraparound services, including resume writing and assistance with job search.

Participants are able to earn industry-recognized credentials, such as National Center for Construction Education and Research.

