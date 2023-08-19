New Heavy Equipment Operations vocational program announced for Lowell Correction Institution

The training will help develop operation skills for inmates who are nearing their re-entry into the workforce.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Heavy Equipment Operations program for inmates was announced Wednesday at Lowell Correctional Institution.

Officials with the Florida Department of Corrections and Florida Foundation for Correctional Excellence awarded CAT simulators to the Lowell Correction Institution, adding to the list of vocational programs available for incarcerated women.

The training will help develop operation skills for inmates who are nearing their re-entry into the workforce.

The program will also offer comprehensive training in first aid, CPR, flagging, and wraparound services, including resume writing and assistance with job search.

TRENDING: Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Participants are able to earn industry-recognized credentials, such as National Center for Construction Education and Research.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
GPD crime scene (gfx)
One person dead after shooting in Northeast Gainesville
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting

Latest News

The training will help develop operation skills for inmates who are nearing their re-entry into...
New Heavy Equipment Operations vocational program announced for Lowell Correction Institution
A live music event from the "Tech Battle of the Bands," will donate all proceeds to Grace...
All proceeds from “Tech Battle of the Bands,” go to Grace Marketplace
FDOT officials are closing the I-75 South ramp to Newberry Road till the night of August 19th.
I-75 South ramp to Newberry Road closed due to roadwork
A live music event from the "Tech Battle of the Bands," will donate all proceeds to Grace...
All proceeds from “Tech Battle of the Bands,” go to Grace Marketplace