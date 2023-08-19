Red Shoe Affair returns for 11th year to help families in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 11th annual Red Shoe Affair is back in Gainesville to help families with children in need.

Organizers with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida said this was their largest Red Shoe Affair gala yet, with 800 participants.

The event fundraised money for the Ronald McDonald House charities, with this year’s goal at 300-thousand dollars.

Guests walked in wearing red footwear to mimic Ronald McDonald, enjoyed dinner and drinks, listened to live music, and families speak about their experience at the Ronald McDonald House.

They also participated in auctions, including box seats for UF’s Tennessee game in September.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida CEO Sherry Houston said the money raised will help current families and support their new facility, which families will starting moving into in just a couple of weeks.

“Being able to move to our new home, which will have 50 guest suites, will make all the difference for the families who are coming from all over the world to stay by their seriously-ill child,” said Houston.

The Ronald McDonald house is already helping around 30 families so far this year and the money raised at the gala will help serve 19 more families in North Central Florida.

“We have a fun time, we celebrate our families, but we never lose sight of how important it is to serve the families that are staying at our house,” said Houston.

