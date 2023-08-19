Umatilla woman critically injured in two vehicle accident

The woman was driving northbound on US 301 in the southbound lanes.
The woman was driving northbound on US 301 in the southbound lanes.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 31-year-old woman was left critically injured Friday morning after a two-vehicle accident in Alachua County.

A white SUV driven by the Umatilla woman was traveling northbound on US 301 in the southbound lanes around 9:56 a.m., FHP said.

The second vehicle, a white cab tractor-trailer driven by a 33-year-old Jacksonville male, was driving southbound on US 301 approaching the white SUV that was driving the wrong way.

According to officials, both vehicles swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, causing a t-bone impact.

The woman was airlifted to Shands Hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

The man was left with minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

