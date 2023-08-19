Umatilla woman critically injured in two vehicle accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 31-year-old woman was left critically injured Friday morning after a two-vehicle accident in Alachua County.

A white SUV driven by the Umatilla woman was traveling northbound on US 301 in the southbound lanes around 9:56 a.m., FHP said.

The second vehicle, a white cab tractor-trailer driven by a 33-year-old Jacksonville male, was driving southbound on US 301 approaching the white SUV that was driving the wrong way.

According to officials, both vehicles swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, causing a t-bone impact.

The woman was airlifted to Shands Hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

The man was left with minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.

