Countdown to Kickoff: Forest Wildcats

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) -Every finish line has a starting point and for the forest football program that point started with Coach Eoghan Cullen. Last year, he led the Wildcats to their first winning season in four years. Forest preaches hard work and commitment as Cullen’s winning edge and mindset has started putting down, roots.

“A lot of people doubt us, because of the program playing as a team, but when Coach Cullen became the coach, they changed. He said it’s down shows the game plan and we’re doing is following him, " said senior DL Timarius Michaus.

“Before games, he says, return it dominance, because in 1974,1975 that’s a forest high school was dominate, won state championships back-to-back and he always says return to dominance,” said senior QB Vimel Poole.

“The whole program, the whole school also there’s a whole change the whole school, painted the whole weight room, we got dressed right, the biggest thing is to be better students. but we work out a whole lot harder. We practice a whole lot longer, he’s done a whole lot,” said senior MLB Gavin Warnken.

The Wildcat’s schedule is stacked with competitive teams, including rivals like Vanguard, Dunnellon and North Marion.

“We have seven playoff teams are scheduled to only three non-playoff teams that are teams that are in our district. We also get to go test ourselves every week against really quality opponents and if you want to be good, you got to play against good opponents,” said, Forest Head Football Coach, Eoghan Cullen.

" I think it’s going to be a really big challenge for us this year. Why not? What do we have to lose? We have every piece. We are just really disciplined as a team. They’re really great to bring a lot to the table to the plate we want to show them what we have as a team together,” said Michaus.

Forest has more than 20 seniors on the team and is hoping experience will be on their side, especially from quarterback Vimel Poole.

“He almost threw for 2000 yards last year and with another year of experience I can’t even imagine how much better he’s going to do this year,” said senior DL Hagan Eason.

“He’s a really good quarterback even last year, so I think the offense is going to take another big leap up another big jump like they did last year,” said Warnken.

" Yeah, last year 5 and 5. It’s not the record we were going for but as my first year playing quarterback. I feel like I have built some experience, and I feel like with this competitive schedule that we are going, as we should have a nice ride, and some wins more than five, " said Poole.

The Wildcats have a positive mentality to win revenge games.

“Our goals are to win a district championship when playoffs and beat Vanguard. Vanguard is across town from us we were playing them for a long time and for the past few years, they be beating us, but we plan to change that this year,” said Eason.

“The schools to win the district championship, you know last year we lost our district championship to Lake Minneola and we’re pretty salty about that,” said Poole.

“We want to be district champions, first we want to believe that we can do it in the faith and going to succeed and every week we treat that like a state championship we want to win that game, no matter who the opponent is,” said Cullen.

If Forest harnesses their potential, they might be able to chop down the competition.

