Countdown to Kickoff: North Marion Colts

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Playing the game of football is one thing, but competing in the Colts way is a different story. Head coach and alum Greg Carr is in his fourth year and is coming off back-to-back winning seasons. While victories are great.

“Just having to do things 110 percent, going out and being proud, just going out and taking pride in it, not just doing it, be proud for why you are doing it.”

“Whatever you do just know that you are a Colt. It doesn’t matter where you at or what you do it, it is just about having pride in what you do,” said junior safety/cornerback Dallas Richardson

Carr has an intriguing approach to his players. Instead of expecting them to play to their maximum, he challenges them to have a reason to be on this team and do their job.

“It’s not just about having fun or just going about, Hey, I got to do this, it is about wanting to do this and showing that I can do this and giving 110 percent, and when they are doing it. Guys like Rashad Patterson, to Brenden Barber, Dallas Richardson and we expect big things from them that we know they are capable of doing.”

“Have a lot of doubters thinking we are going 3 and 7 you know but I think we are going to have a good season, he is a really good coach, great coach and I look up to him,” said junior free safety/wideout Brenden Barber.

Carr uses his senior leaders as a chain of command for the young players. For example, sophomore quarterback Isaac Smith only played a few games but believes he is ready to be thrust into the starting role.

“He was mainly the JV quarterback and got some time with the varsity as well, but now he’s stepping into the fire and I feel like he is the guy to get it done.”

“He can throw the ball, he can make the right reads, if he is not hesitant just throws the ball up and we can go get it.”

Of course, reaching the playoffs remains the number one goal for the Colts. But, after falling in the first round last year, it is more about preparing for the game and letting it sort itself out.

Carr said, “Playing hard-nosed football, just all the things that North Marion has been known for.”

Richardson said, “Just respect the game, no shortcuts, don’t cheat yourself or anything like that and work it all out.”

While other teams believe they are doing it right. In the eyes of the Colts, the North Marion way is the path to success.

