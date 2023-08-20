GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala museum just got more affordable for those who might want to attend.

City officials announced that the Discovery Center is partnering with Museums for All.

That’s a program that allows those on SNAP to get into over a thousand museums around the US for a reduced price or even free.

The program covers free admission to the main exhibits, but not premium offerings.

Normally admission is eight dollars a person.

