Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala museum just got more affordable for those who might want to attend.
City officials announced that the Discovery Center is partnering with Museums for All.
That’s a program that allows those on SNAP to get into over a thousand museums around the US for a reduced price or even free.
The program covers free admission to the main exhibits, but not premium offerings.
Normally admission is eight dollars a person.
