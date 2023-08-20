Pinesville neighborhoods gathered in worship to remember the history of the community

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Archer attended a special Sunday service for the second year in a row to honor the history of the surrounding neighborhoods.

To kick off the final day of St Peters historic and Pinesville neighborhoods of Archer reunion, church leaders held a sermon and worship. In addition to the Sunday service and cookout, there was also a graveyard cleaning to honor residents of the past.

This was their second year holding the event with the purpose being an important one to the organizers.

“We need to start commemorating our history as well as bringing the community together just to talk about you know our history and why it’s so vitally important to keep it going.” said local community activist, Gerie Crawford.

A local sponsor shared that the process of planning this weekend long event wasn’t easy, but it was crucial to delivering there main message of passing a legacy on.

“With all the members having so many wide diverse schedules, we met once a week for about 8 to 12 weeks, just getting everything together, organizing the event and making sure everything fell in place.” said Kevin Stevens.

Pastor Dewayne McBride shared that this weekend was important to assure that the residents of Archer are aware of what their history is. It was also important to teach the younger generation that there’s a rich history in this community.

McBride said he hopes to continue growing the event and catering to a younger audience.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.