Woman arrested for breaking and entering and threatening someone with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville woman is accused of breaking into a home and threatening to attack someone.

Gainesville police officers say 26-year-old Anna Freeney threatened her accuser with a 6-inch kitchen knife, saying she knew where the accuser lived.

The accuser later went to another woman’s home where Freeney had already arrived.

Officials say Freeney then smashed the woman’s window with a plastic toy and a metal caulking gun before entering the home.

She’s currently in the Alachua County Jail and has a prior battery conviction.

