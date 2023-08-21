A fire consumed most of a home in Dunnellon

70% of a home in Dunnellon has gone up in flames.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in Dunnellon left a house in ruins.

Firefighters in Marion County determined 70% of this house was consumed in flames when they arrived after a 911 call on the night of August 19th.

Fire Rescue teams from all over the county came and blasted the inside of the house with water through the front door.

Everyone was rescued from the home and no one was injured.

TRENDING: Discovery Center is partnering with Museums for All

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tallahassee murder suspect flees into Alachua County and is stopped on I-75
Authorities blocked I-75 in Alachua County to stop double murder suspect from Tallahassee
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Thomas and Brandi Seponski say their English bull dog named Chevy, was a part of their family.
‘It shouldn’t end like this’: Dog dies of heat stroke at doggy day care in Ocala

Latest News

The Orchard Community Church in Lake City just wrapped up their “Saved by the Bell” back to...
Orchard Community Church hosts the Saved by the Bell back to school bash
The Orchard Community Church in Lake City just wrapped up their “Saved by the Bell” back to...
Orchard Community Church hosts the Saved by the Bell back to school bash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, traffic was backed at around 8:30 Sunday evening after a...
Roadways are clear after a multi-car crash on I-75
TV20s David Snyder has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Workers at one Marion County hospice center are working to break the stigma of dementia.
Ocala CEP highlights The Nancy Reinhart Center for Dementia Education