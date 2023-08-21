A fire consumed most of a home in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire in Dunnellon left a house in ruins.

Firefighters in Marion County determined 70% of this house was consumed in flames when they arrived after a 911 call on the night of August 19th.

Fire Rescue teams from all over the county came and blasted the inside of the house with water through the front door.

Everyone was rescued from the home and no one was injured.

TRENDING: Discovery Center is partnering with Museums for All

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.