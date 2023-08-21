Florida soccer gets another shutout win as after Sunday’s 1-0 win over Maryland

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team beats Maryland 1-0. It’s another shutout win as the Gators moves to 2-0 in this young campaign.

In the first half, Lena Bailey gets the ball and sets herself up for a nice shot into the left corner for a goal. The freshman gets her first career goal for the Gators.

One minute left in the first, Florida is putting the pressure on Maryland. UF gets a corner kick, Delaney Tassel sends it to the middle, it gets deflected into the air. Tauzel takes it down and sends a cross, Tatum O’Coyne misses the header.

In the second half, Maryland’s Kennedy Bell sprints to the ball and is on a break away. The offense is in a perfect triangle. Bell gives a side pass but gets deflected off a Florida defender. Maryland tries to rebound but it is stopped by UF goalie Alexa Goldberg.

Maryland tries to come back but just couldn’t get there, Florida wins 1-0.

