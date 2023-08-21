Gas prices in Florida dipped over the weekend

Gas prices in Florida dipped over the weekend but industry experts say to expect higher prices soon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Statewide, the average price dipped over the weekend, but not enough to offset the surge from earlier in the week.

According to AAA, not a whole lot has changed from August 20th in much of North Central Florida.

In Alachua County, the average for regular unleaded stayed at about $3.89.

In Marion County, a gallon is about $3.83, a penny cheaper than on August 20th.

Prices in Columbia County have stayed the same since August 18th, hovering around $3.87.

And industry experts say to expect higher prices soon due to a series of storms in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

“Without the threat of a major storm like a hurricane, I think you would typically see gas prices a little lower than where they are right now. There is a lot of upward pressure right now because of the uncertainty built into storm season,” said Mark Jenkins, Spokesman, AAA Auto Club.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas today in Florida was $3.81, up eight cents from last week.

That is 33 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 27 cents more than a year ago.

The national average was $3.87 a gallon.

That’s around the same as August 20th, about two cents higher than a week ago and around three cents cheaper than what prices were a year ago.

