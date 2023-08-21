Gas prices in Florida dipped over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Statewide, the average price dipped over the weekend, but not enough to offset the surge from earlier in the week.

According to AAA, not a whole lot has changed from August 20th in much of North Central Florida.

In Alachua County, the average for regular unleaded stayed at about $3.89.

In Marion County, a gallon is about $3.83, a penny cheaper than on August 20th.

Prices in Columbia County have stayed the same since August 18th, hovering around $3.87.

And industry experts say to expect higher prices soon due to a series of storms in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

“Without the threat of a major storm like a hurricane, I think you would typically see gas prices a little lower than where they are right now. There is a lot of upward pressure right now because of the uncertainty built into storm season,” said Mark Jenkins, Spokesman, AAA Auto Club.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas today in Florida was $3.81, up eight cents from last week.

That is 33 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and 27 cents more than a year ago.

The national average was $3.87 a gallon.

That’s around the same as August 20th, about two cents higher than a week ago and around three cents cheaper than what prices were a year ago.

TRENDING: Lake City police officers recognized for arrest of clerk who sold alcohol to minors involved in fatal crash

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.