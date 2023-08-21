GPD: Duo breaks into home, attacks victim over $60

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman were arrested after Gainesville Police Department officers say they forced their way into an apartment and attacked someone.

Officers arrested Vernon Littles, 29, and Aunestee Roberts, 22, on Sunday. According to GPD, Littles and Roberts broke into the home and beat someone they claimed owed them $60.

Another person inside the home said she tried to intervene and struggled with the suspects.

The pair both face burglary and battery charges.

