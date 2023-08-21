A home in Fairbanks caught fire

Several fire crews responded to a house fire in Fairbanks.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Everyone is out safe after a home caught fire in Fairbanks.

Alachua County Fire Rescue officials say they responded to the blaze at 3:30 p.m. on August 20th.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate before the teams even arrived.

Gainesville and Windsor firefighters assisted

GFR’s crew entered the home and rescued three dogs from the fire.

The fire spread only within the home’s living room.

