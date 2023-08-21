Lake City police officers recognized for arrest of clerk who sold alcohol to minors involved in fatal crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation is celebrating 90 years of the alcoholic beverage and tobacco division and as part of marking the anniversary, officials are touring the state to highlight the partnerships between the Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco division and local law enforcement.

“The biggest thing for us is saying thank you to our law enforcement agents who have worked so hard for nine decades,” said DBPR’s secretary, Melanie Griffin.

They stopped in Lake City Monday to recognize officers who helped find the liquor store that sold alcohol to minors that were later involved in a fatal crash that left one dead and the other seriously injured.

“Sale to underage individuals is a ticking time bomb,” said LCPD chief, Gerald Butler. “It’s not just the point of sale, but as these two tragedies have shown it can led to consequences: one fatality and one person that is learning how to walk again.”

The store remains open, but the clerk who made the sale was arrested.

Chief Butler said ABT played a major role in what he called a group effort that led to the arrest.

“We’re sad that this incident happened,” said Griffin, “but we don’t want it to be repeated. A big part of that is getting the message out to make sure that the bad actors know that we take this issue seriously, and that it’s not replicated again throughout the state.”

Columbia County Sheriff, Mark Hunter, also attended, and was a former ABT agent himself.

“I understand the importance of the partnerships,” said Hunter. “Here in these small counties up here--especially in north Florida--this is a vital part of our operation because we do not have the assets to conduct some of these investigations.”

Florida House District 10 Representative, Chuck Brannan, was also on hand and a former law enforcement official.

“I know the depths that it goes and how it hurts communities and hurts families and how important it is that these folks that do these things face the consequences when they’re caught selling alcohol to underage consumers,” said Brannan.

ABT officials say they have reported more than 900 violations of selling alcohol to minors within the past year alone.

