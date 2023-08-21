OFR crews respond to a gas leak at a restaurant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews, Ocala Police Department officials and TECO Gas Company officials respond to a gas leak on Silver Springs Blvd.

The leak was reported Sunday evening at 8:45 at the China Lee Buffet.

The leak prompted the restaurant’s precautionary evacuation protocols.

OFR units are monitoring the scene while TECO officials secure the gas leak.

They believe the leak was provoked by an accidental puncture of the main line with an excavator.

Westbound traffic on Highway 40 was diverted by OPD.

