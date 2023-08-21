Orchard Community Church hosts the Saved by the Bell back to school bash

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students probably aren’t too happy about heading back to school but parents were partying it up in Lake City.

The Orchard Community Church in Lake City just wrapped up their “Saved by the Bell” back to school bash.

Organizers for the 90′s themed event say era-accurate snacks and activities were all around for the parents to enjoy.

It wasn’t all fun and games. Parents also got resources to help them guide their kids through the new school year.

