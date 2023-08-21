Papa Luigi’s hosts week-long fundraiser for Maui fire victims

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -As people in Hawaii scramble to come to terms with the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, the owner of Papa Luigi’s Pizza in Old Town is hosting a fundraiser.

Dylan Walker, a restaurant employee, said as soon as they heard about it, they wanted to help right away.

TRENDING: OFR crews respond to a gas leak at a restaurant

“It’s important to help people out when they’re in need,” said Walker. “I was always raised to do good and when someone’s in need, you help them out.

Luigi is hosting a week-long fundraiser as Maui’s death toll continues to rise. He’s even accepting credit cards and checks for the first time.

Fundraising is nothing new at Papa Luigi’s. Walker said they’ve hosted more than 30 fundraisers since he started working here two years ago.

“When people have a loved one that passes away and they can’t pay for their funeral or if they need gas money or food money or something we do all kinds of stuff,” said Walker.

Walker said they expect about 100 more customers than they usually do for fundraisers.

“I would say it’s going to be pretty busy, we usually do better for fundraisers than on normal days,” added Walker. “It’s kind of hard to guess but we usually have more people come out and we often run out of pizzas to give.”

Walker said they are confident they’ll reach their goal of $2,000 because of the outpour of support they get from residents in tough times.

The fundraiser starts today and will run until Saturday. All proceeds will be sent to the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.