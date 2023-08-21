Police: Woman shoots a man at a home in Palatka

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Palatka early Monday morning. Officers have identified the person who pulled the trigger, however, they are still investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.

According to the Ocala Police Department, someone called 911 from a home on East Oak Hill Drive about a domestic disturbance. During the call, shots were fired.

When officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, they found Tyrone Colay, 34, of Palatka, in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Regena Daniels, 53, of Palatka, told officers she shot Colay. Officers say she is cooperating with detectives. Ocala Police, the state attorney’s office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are all involved in the investigation.

