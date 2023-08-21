Roadways are clear after a multi-car crash on I-75
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials had to clean up a major crash on Interstate 75.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, traffic was backed at around 8:30 Sunday evening after a multi-car crash near the southbound Micanopy exit on I-75.
The right shoulder was blocked but the road is now clear.
TRENDING: Red Shoe Affair returns for 11th year to help families in Gainesville
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.