Roadways are clear after a multi-car crash on I-75

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials had to clean up a major crash on Interstate 75.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, traffic was backed at around 8:30 Sunday evening after a multi-car crash near the southbound Micanopy exit on I-75.

The right shoulder was blocked but the road is now clear.

