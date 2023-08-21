Shelter reduces services, Alachua County homelessness on the rise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the latest count shows a rise in homelessness in Alachua County, a Gainesville-based homeless shelter is reducing services due to budget cuts, officials say.

On Monday, the United Way of North Central Florida released its findings from a Point In Time (PIT) count of homelessness in Alachua County. The group reported a 16 percent increase in homelessness.

The report breaks down the number of sheltered and unsheltered people in Alachua County compared to prior years. The number of sheltered people stayed about the same while the number of unsheltered jumped by nearly 100.

TRENDING: Gainesville commissioners take step towards banning open containers in split decision

Officials with GRACE Marketplace announced changes to their hours of operations, shelter capacity, and meals on its campus in Northeast Gainesville. The changes go into effect on Oct. 2. Without new funding, officials also expect the street outreach team’s operations to cease no later than Nov. 30.

The shelter changes are a response to the city of Gainesville reducing funding for the shelter. After initially hearing a proposal to cut the shelter budget by $750,000 on June 14, city commissioners voted to reduce funding to $1,050,000, a $450,000 cut. The funding changes are not final until the commissioners approve the budget.

Changes to the shelter operations are as follows:

Reducing the number of hours the campus is open to the public, including unsheltered guests, from 12 hours to eight hours. For homeless individuals who are not staying in GRACE’s emergency shelter, the campus will now be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Shelter guests will continue to have 24/7 access to the campus.

GRACE will reduce the number of locally-funded shelter beds from 100 to 90. In addition to these 90 beds, GRACE will continue to provide 26 beds for homeless veterans and four hospital respite beds for homeless individuals discharged by UFHealth who have no place else to go to recover.

Unsheltered guests will continue to receive lunch and dinner at GRACE seven days a week. The 90-100 unsheltered guests who currently eat breakfast at GRACE, however, will eat downtown at the public breakfast provided by St. Francis House Monday through Friday. GRACE will continue to serve brunch and dinner to all guests on the weekends.

TRENDING: Alachua County School Board considers new school zoning proposal

PIT counts are conducted nationwide to provide insights into the scale of homelessness. The United Way, with the help of agency partners, outreach teams, residents, and volunteers fanned out across Alachua County to conduct the survey. The agency then worked with HUD to ensure the quality of the data.

“We believe that addressing homelessness requires a deep understanding of the issue, and the Point in Time Count is a vital tool that empowers us to make informed decisions,” said Amber Miller, President and CEO of United Way of North Central Florida. “The data collected during this event allows us to track progress, allocate resources effectively, and work towards sustainable solutions to homelessness.”

ALACHUA CO.: 2021 2022 2023 2022 - 2023 UNSHELTERED 272 318 417 +99 SHELTERED 249 307 308 +1 TOTAL 521 625 725 +100

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.