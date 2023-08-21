The Star Center Theatre is celebrating their 24th year

The Star Center Theatre is celebrating their 24th year raising up stars of all different ages, bringing the board closer to their 25th year.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Star Center Theatre is celebrating their 24th year raising up stars of all different ages, bringing the board closer to their 25th year.

Talent and passion has glittered the stage for 24 years now and it was celebrated with food for the guests and performances from the actors.

Founder Rhonda looks forward to further growth after some challenges.

“It’s exciting because we’re leading to growing 25,” said Rhonda, “so that’s a big milestone for some businesses, especially with of COVID.”

She also says there was a lot of dedication to making this theatre and growing.

“Something sparked and I said I have to do something, so the opportunity came and I said, I’m just going to do it,” said founder, Rhonda Wilson, “If I have 5 kids, I have 5 kids. If I have 2, I will do it with two and so we were like a little traveling crew, we would use different stages.”

The passion started when she discovered that she loved arts growing up, but it wasn’t until she was older that she was able to inspire others. Due to her own struggle getting into the arts as a child, she opened the star center theatre to give those also struggling the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Star Center Theatre is looking forward to their 25th anniversary, and the board is already taking steps to prepare.

